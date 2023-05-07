Wisconsin deputy killed while responding to drunken driver

*NOTE: This is a stock photo. An officer was killed in Wisconsin.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo. An officer was killed in Wisconsin.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENWOOD, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy responding to a call about a suspected drunken driver in a ditch was shot and killed, authorities said Sunday.

The suspect fled into woods and was found dead from a gunshot wound, the state Department of Justice said.

No names or other details were immediately released.

The deputy was shot early Saturday evening in Glenwood in St. Croix County, about 60 miles east of Minneapolis.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Telly Tomarkens Jones, 34
Woman found dead after shooting, suspect turns himself in, deputies say
Deputies conduct search
Deputies searching for suspects following traffic stop in Greenville Co.
13-year-old dies days after multi-vehicle collision
Deputies investigating shots fire in Greenville Co.
Deputies investigating after shots fired in Greenville County
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
One dead, one injured in Greenville Co. crash

Latest News

Upper Darby High School students Rayan Hansali, from left, Tanveer Kaur, Elise Olmstead, Fatima...
To improve kids’ mental health, some schools start later
13-year-old dies days after multi-vehicle collision
A Russian serviceman guards in an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory...
Nuclear watchdog growingly worried over Ukraine plant safety
Death investigation
Police investigating after woman found dead at apartments