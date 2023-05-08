Attorney says Murdaugh lying about housekeeper’s death to keep money

Eric Bland and Ronnie Richter, the attorneys representing the family of Gloria Satterfield, held a press conference to address new claims from Alex Murdaugh.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Eric Bland and Ronnie Richter, the attorneys representing the family of Gloria Satterfield, held a press conference on Monday morning to address new claims from Alex Murdaugh.

Nautilus Insurance Company is suing Murdaugh and others, saying the information they received about the death of the Murdaughs’ housekeeper, which led to a $4.3 million settlement, was incorrect.

In a court filing on May 1, Murdaugh says he lied about his dogs causing Satterfield to fall on the steps of their Moselle Road home in 2018 to force his insurers to make the settlement payment. Murdaugh has admitted to stealing the settlement money from Satterfield’s sons.

Gloria Satterfield
Gloria Satterfield

“He wants to keep the money,” said Bland, who believes Murdaugh is lying now so Nautilus will look to the Satterfields for the money they’re trying to recoup.

Bland Richter law firm says they have recovered money for Satterfield’s sons from other parties, but they are seeking more money than what has been recovered so far.

“There has to be a consequence for what happened here,” Bland said.

Bland and Richter said they will support the state if investigators decide to exhume Satterfield’s body, but they don’t believe it will change the case since her injuries won’t reveal what caused her to fall and hit her head. In the 911 call placed by Maggie and Paul Murdaugh, they didn’t mention dogs causing Satterfield’s fall.

However, the attorneys said they plan to release investigative reports that include statements from Alex and interviews with Maggie and Paul that all support the claim that their dogs caused her fall.

“It’s very convenient that the three people who could support or contradict Alex are all dead,” Bland said.

Murdaugh is in prison serving two life sentences for the murders of wife Maggie and son Paul.

For more information, visit the Murdaugh Cases section.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man faces charges in 'intentional crash' in Greenwood
Man facing murder charges after ‘intentional’ crash in Greenwood
Line of storms moves south between 4 PM and 10 PM
Storms possible late Sunday, big warm up
18-year-old found dead at apartment complex in Simpsonville
Police investigating after 18-year-old woman found dead at apartments
Deputies conduct search
Deputies searching for suspects following traffic stop in Greenville Co.
Generic earthquake graphic.
Overnight earthquake reported in Georgia

Latest News

Missing Micro Bully, Legacy.
Owner offering reward after dog stolen during Greenville house burglary
Man faces charges in 'intentional crash' in Greenwood
Man facing murder charges after ‘intentional’ crash in Greenwood
Eric Bland, attorney for Gloria Satterfield's sons
Attorneys talk about Gloria Satterfield's death
Mother's Day ideas: Maple Bakery & Coffee House
Mother's Day ideas: Maple Bakery & Coffee House