Chief: 1 injured in school bus crash in Spartanburg County

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Boiling Springs Fire Department said one person was hurt after a school bus crashed in Spartanburg County Monday morning.

According to Chief Scott Miller, a bus with Spartanburg District 2 was involved in a crash with two cars before 8:30 a.m. on Rainbow Lake Road.

The school district said there were five students on the bus at the time. Neither the students or bus driver were hurt, however, an adult in a separate car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The students were taken to school by another bus.

The road is in clearing stages.

This is all the information we have at this time.

