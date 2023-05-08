Chief: 1 injured in school bus crash in Spartanburg County

school bus generic
school bus generic(WILX)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Boiling Springs Fire Department said one person was hurt after a school bus crashed in Spartanburg County Monday morning.

According to Chief Scott Miller, a bus with Spartanburg District 2 was involved in a crash with two cars before 8:30 a.m. on Rainbow Lake Road.

The school district said there were five students on the bus at the time. Neither the students or bus driver were hurt, however, an adult in a separate car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The students were taken to school by another bus.

The road is in clearing stages.

This is all the information we have at this time.

MORE NEWS: Overnight earthquake reported in Georgia

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man faces charges in 'intentional crash' in Greenwood
Man facing murder charges after ‘intentional’ crash in Greenwood
Line of storms moves south between 4 PM and 10 PM
Storms possible late Sunday, big warm up
18-year-old found dead at apartment complex in Simpsonville
Police investigating after 18-year-old woman found dead at apartments
Deputies conduct search
Deputies searching for suspects following traffic stop in Greenville Co.
Generic earthquake graphic.
Overnight earthquake reported in Georgia

Latest News

13-year-old dies days after multi-vehicle collision
13-year-old dies days after multi-vehicle collision
Sunday storm damage reported in Upstate, Western NC
Sunday storm damage reported in Upstate, Western NC
Sunday storm damage reported in Upstate, Western NC
Sunday storm damage reported in Upstate, Western NC
Gloria Satterfield
Attorneys promise new details in insurance lawsuit against Alex Murdaugh
'Don't sweat the small stuff'
'Don't sweat the small stuff'