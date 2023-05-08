Correctional officer charged with trafficking fentanyl

A correctional officer at Lee Correctional Institution was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl, providing prisoners with contraband and criminal conspiracy.
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A correctional officer at Lee Correctional Institution was arrested and charged Monday with trafficking fentanyl, providing prisoners with contraband and criminal conspiracy.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) Inspector General said 26-year-old Alkeena Eu-Neiger Hackett was found trying to bring a metal grill mouthpiece into Lee Correctional Institution (LCI) hidden in her hair on Wednesday, May 3 while being scanned in for her shift.

Officials said they found a rock-like substance weighing 129 grams that field tested positive for fentanyl in her car after further investigation.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office assisted with Hackett’s arrest.

