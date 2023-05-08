District: Student detained after bringing toy gun to middle school in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials with Spartanburg County School District 3 said a student has been detained after bringing a toy gun to school.

According to district officials, around 11:15 a.m., a student brought the toy gun to Clifdale Middle School and showed it to three students in the bathroom. The students immediately reported it to administration and the student who brought to the toy was detained and removed from the campus.

The district said students and staff are safe and uninjured.

“We would like to thank the students who followed protocol and immediately reported this,” said the district.

