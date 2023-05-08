District: Student detained after bringing toy gun to middle school in Spartanburg

Toy gun
Toy gun(WWNY)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials with Spartanburg County School District 3 said a student has been detained after bringing a toy gun to school.

According to district officials, around 11:15 a.m., a student brought the toy gun to Clifdale Middle School and showed it to three students in the bathroom. The students immediately reported it to administration and the student who brought to the toy was detained and removed from the campus.

The district said students and staff are safe and uninjured.

“We would like to thank the students who followed protocol and immediately reported this,” said the district.

MORE NEWS: Police investigating after 18-year-old woman found dead at apartments

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic earthquake graphic.
Overnight earthquake reported in Georgia
Man faces charges in 'intentional crash' in Greenwood
Man facing murder charges after ‘intentional’ crash in Greenwood
Line of storms moves south between 4 PM and 10 PM
Storms possible late Sunday, big warm up
18-year-old found dead at apartment complex in Simpsonville
Police investigating after 18-year-old woman found dead at apartments
Deputies conduct search
Deputies searching for suspects following traffic stop in Greenville Co.

Latest News

Chief: 1 injured in school bus crash in Spartanburg County
Chief: 1 injured in school bus crash in Spartanburg County
(L) Dequasie Little, (M) Grayson Fleming-Gray, (R) Sharice Ingram
Defendant accused in shooting death of 6-month-old boy wants to be tried separately
The court documents say Gloria Satterfield’s heirs should’ve received about $2.8 million after...
Satterfield attorneys blast suggestion family be added to Murdaugh lawsuit
Randall Sherodrick Moore
Man charged after shooting that killed 1, injured 2 others in Waterloo