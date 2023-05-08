Two friends finding strength in each other to walk again

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Inspiration, perseverance, and a whole lot of faith. That’s the motivation behind two friends, both unable to walk, now learning to walk again.

Jon Erik Hartdfield and Eddie Wicker were both in accidents that left them unable to walk for years.

Wicker said, “Ten years ago I had an accident. It was Christmas Eve and I was trying to get the leaves off the top of the house and I did, when I came down off the ladder, I fell and hit something and I broke my back.”

Hartfield was hit by a drunk driver 20 years ago.

A few years ago, the two met each other at the Greenwood YMCA. It’s there, they received help from personal trainer David Wlton. Finding new strength in each other.

Walton said, “I was in coaching for a long time, 33 years, and now in an opportunity to work in a situation like this where you have clients that become more than clients that you know they’re limited in how much they can improve possibly but you just continue to push them and push them as long as they’ll let you.”

Last year, through the help of the VA, Wicker was given an Exoskeleton, giving him the chance to walk again.

“It works well it keeps me motivated,” Wicker said. “It’s a blessing to be able to walk along the avenue here and face people eye to eye instead of looking up out of a wheelchair at the same time I get the exercise that I need to keep my body strong.”

Today, Hartfield reached his walking goal of 500 miles since his accident.

The two say by sharing their stories, they want to inspire hope in others.

