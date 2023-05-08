Live Q&A with Master Gardener Kelly Toadvine on garden care

Helpful tips to start your garden
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Everyone knows that April showers bring May flowers, but not everyone knows how to take care of them.

On Wednesday, May 10, FOX Carolina will do a live web question and answer with Master Gardener Kelly Toadvine.

She will be on the 4 p.m. newscast talking about how to plant and take care of roses just in time for Mother’s Day.

Kelly will then do a web chat to answer any gardening questions for about 20 to 30 minutes after her segment.

Questions for Kelly can be submitted in comments on the live blog below.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

