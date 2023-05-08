Man charged after shooting that killed 1, injured 2 others in Waterloo

WATERLOO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said a man was charged following a shooting last month that left one man dead and another seriously injured.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to Coyote Drive on April 15 and found three people who had been shot.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, May 4, the suspect Randall Sherodrick Moore was transferred to the custody of the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office by Greenwood Police and charged with the following:

Murder

Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature (2 Counts)

Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime

Breach of Peace, Aggravated in Nature

Deputies are still asking if anyone has information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers www.p3tips.com at 864-68-CRIME or submit a tip on www.laurenscountysheriff.org/tips or contact Investigator Brown 864-681-4510.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.