Man, woman accused in shooting death of 6-month-old boy appear before judge

(L) Dequasie Little, (M) Grayson Fleming-Gray, (R) Sharice Ingram
(L) Dequasie Little, (M) Grayson Fleming-Gray, (R) Sharice Ingram(Atlanta News First)
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The two defendants charged with murder in the 2022 death of 6-month-old Grayson Fleming-Gray are expected to appear in court Monday for a final plea hearing ahead of the start of next week’s trial.

Dequasie Little and Sherice Ingram face charges of murder and aggravated assault in connection with the case.

The shooting happened in the middle of the afternoon on Monday, January 23, 2022. Kerri Gray had just parked her car in front of a Food Mart on Anderson Avenue in northwest Atlanta when people driving by in two cars started shooting at each other, police said.

She frantically called 911 after realizing a bullet struck her 6-month-old son Grayson. He died while still strapped in his car seat in the backseat of his mom’s car.

After Ingram’s arrest, police said they did not think Ingram pulled the trigger, though she was still charged with murder. In August, a judge allowed her to leave jail on bond as she awaits trial.

Gray, the boy’s mother, told Atlanta News First Sunday night that she plans to attend Monday’s hearing. She said she hopes both defendants plead guilty so that she won’t have to endure a jury trial.

