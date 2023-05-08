Owner offering reward after dog stolen during Greenville house burglary

Missing Micro Bully, Legacy.
Missing Micro Bully, Legacy.(Legacy's owner)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A pet owner is offering a cash reward for the location of his dog who was stolen during a house robbery in Greenville.

Julian Vasquez posted on Facebook that his house was broken into on May 5. During the burglary, his dog and Glock 19x were stolen.

Vasquez’s dog, Legacy, is a one-year-old female Micro Bully.

Initially Vasquez was offering $2,000 but has since amped the reward to $5,000.

The Greenville Police Department is investigating this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Julian Vaquez at 864-775-7875 or the Greenville Police Department at 864-271-5333.

