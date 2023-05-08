SC attorney general pushes back on White House’s decision to prioritize right whale

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Attorney General Alan Wilson is pushing back against the Biden Administration’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) North Atlantic Right Whale Vessel Strike Reduction Rule in a letter because it has the potential to seriously disrupt South Carolina’s economy and boating and fishing industries.

According to the attorney general’s office, NOAA received more than 40,000 comments on its latest proposal rule that would require speed restrictions on certain size vessels. The proposed rules is an attempt to protect the North Atlantic Right Whale, but it would damage South Carolina’s economy and ultimately put thousands of families’ livelihoods at stake.

“Federal overreach is the Biden Administration’s standard operating procedure. The latest NOAA proposal would crush South Carolina’s thriving boating and fishing industries, seriously damage our economy, and threaten the safety of boaters and fishers alike,” said Attorney General Alan Wilson in a release. “The Biden Administration might not care about the consequences of its actions, but I do. You can not thwart the law in an attempt to advance your agenda.”

Attorney’s general from Georgia, Tennessee, Alaska and Louisiana also joined in the comment letter to the NOAA.

The full letter can be read here.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.