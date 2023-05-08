Sunday storm damage reported in Upstate, Western NC

FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service (NWS) reported damage in the Upstate and Western North Carolina following a storm that hit Sunday night.

According to the NWS, downed trees were reported in Inman, Landrum and Campobello in Spartanburg County and in parts of Buncombe County and Henderson County.

In Inman, a tree fell on a car in the road on H Street in Inman.

“I couldn’t believe… I couldn’t believe I didn’t hear it,” said James Oliver, a neighbor. “I mean, it was a really bad storm last night and it was thundering and lightning really bad but this is…unbelievable. I’m surprised nobody didn’t get hurt or anything. I mean, that is a mess.”

In Henderson County, numerous trees were reported down, shingles were blown off the roof of a house and one house caught on fire due to lightning.

At this time, there are not reports of injuries from Sunday’s storm.

