Surf City firefighters save cat stuck under floorboards after shower remodel

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Crews in Surf City were called out to a home on Sunday, May 7, to help out a cat who got stuck under the floorboards.

Per the Surf City Fire Department, the 23-b shift responded and recovered the cat, who had been trapped inside after a shower remodel on the second floor. The SCFD says, from its understanding, the homeowner’s cat climbed down the hole without anybody knowing during the remodel.

“We never know what kind of calls we will be paged out to. Sometimes our furry friends need our help,” states a post from the SCFD. “Thankfully the cat was ok.”

Firefighters in Surf City, NC help save a cat stuck in the floorboards (Surf City Fire Department)

Firefighters in Surf City, NC help save a cat stuck in the floorboards (Surf City Fire Department)

Firefighters in Surf City, NC help save a cat stuck in the floorboards (Surf City Fire Department)

Firefighters in Surf City, NC help save a cat stuck in the floorboards (Surf City Fire Department)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.