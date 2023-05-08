Surf City firefighters save cat stuck under floorboards after shower remodel

Crews in Surf City were called out to a home on Sunday, May 7, to help out a cat who got stuck under the floorboards.
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Crews in Surf City were called out to a home on Sunday, May 7, to help out a cat who got stuck under the floorboards.

Per the Surf City Fire Department, the 23-b shift responded and recovered the cat, who had been trapped inside after a shower remodel on the second floor. The SCFD says, from its understanding, the homeowner’s cat climbed down the hole without anybody knowing during the remodel.

“We never know what kind of calls we will be paged out to. Sometimes our furry friends need our help,” states a post from the SCFD. “Thankfully the cat was ok.”

Firefighters in Surf City, NC help save a cat stuck in the floorboards
Firefighters in Surf City, NC help save a cat stuck in the floorboards(Surf City Fire Department)
Firefighters in Surf City, NC help save a cat stuck in the floorboards
Firefighters in Surf City, NC help save a cat stuck in the floorboards(Surf City Fire Department)
Firefighters in Surf City, NC help save a cat stuck in the floorboards
Firefighters in Surf City, NC help save a cat stuck in the floorboards(Surf City Fire Department)
Firefighters in Surf City, NC help save a cat stuck in the floorboards
Firefighters in Surf City, NC help save a cat stuck in the floorboards(Surf City Fire Department)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic earthquake graphic.
Overnight earthquake reported in Georgia
Family of Genesys Rice at the bond hearing for the man charged in connection with her death.
Family of Simpsonville woman confronts murder suspect in bond court
Man faces charges in 'intentional crash' in Greenwood
Man facing murder charges after ‘intentional’ crash in Greenwood
Gloria Satterfield
Murdaugh lying about lying in housekeeper’s death, attorney says
Missing Micro Bully, Legacy.
Owner offering reward after dog stolen during Greenville house burglary

Latest News

Gaffney City Council approves public pool entrance fee
Kevin Hart will be bringing his comedy tour to Columbia this summer.
Kevin Hart’s ‘Reality Check’ tour stops in Columbia
Generic fasion
Spartanburg announces first-ever fashion week
Spring Fling road closures
Road closures for Spring Fling weekend in Spartanburg
Summer camps in the Upstate
Summer camps for kids and teens in the Upstate