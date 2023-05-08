Tornado touchdown confirmed in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado briefly formed during severe storms in Henderson County on Sunday night.

The EF-0 tornado touched down near the intersection of Leslie Way and Sugarloaf Road in the Dana community.

The NWS and Henderson County Emergency Services were out surveying the damage in the half-mile path of the tornado on Monday morning.

Storm damage on Leslie Way in Henderson County. (WHNS)

Strong winds ripped down trees in the area on Sunday night and a couple of homes were damaged. This is the first confirmed tornado in Henderson County since 1977.

Storm damage was reported in the northern Upstate of South Carolina in addition to parts of western North Carolina.

