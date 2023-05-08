Tornado touchdown confirmed in Henderson County

FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado briefly formed during severe storms in Henderson County on Sunday night.

The EF-0 tornado touched down near the intersection of Leslie Way and Sugarloaf Road in the Dana community.

The NWS and Henderson County Emergency Services were out surveying the damage in the half-mile path of the tornado on Monday morning.

Storm damage on Leslie Way in Henderson County.
Storm damage on Leslie Way in Henderson County.(WHNS)

Strong winds ripped down trees in the area on Sunday night and a couple of homes were damaged. This is the first confirmed tornado in Henderson County since 1977.

Storm damage was reported in the northern Upstate of South Carolina in addition to parts of western North Carolina.

READ MORE: Sunday storm damage reported in Upstate, Western NC

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic earthquake graphic.
Overnight earthquake reported in Georgia
Man faces charges in 'intentional crash' in Greenwood
Man facing murder charges after ‘intentional’ crash in Greenwood
Line of storms moves south between 4 PM and 10 PM
Storms possible late Sunday, big warm up
18-year-old found dead at apartment complex in Simpsonville
Police investigating after 18-year-old woman found dead at apartments
Deputies conduct search
Deputies searching for suspects following traffic stop in Greenville Co.

Latest News

Midday Eats: Sofrito Latin restaurant and bar
Midday Eats: Sofrito Latin restaurant and bar
(L) Dequasie Little, (M) Grayson Fleming-Gray, (R) Sharice Ingram
Defendant accused in shooting death of 6-month-old boy wants to be tried separately
The South Carolina State House in Columbia.
SC attorney general pushes back on White House’s decision to prioritize right whale
Special Olympics State Equestrian show
Special Olympics State Equestrian show