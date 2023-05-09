Animal control looking for dog who escaped foster home in Pendleton

By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Town of Pendleton Animal Control said a dog taken to a foster home by animal control has escaped.

Officials said on Friday, May 5, an officer received a call from someone who said they picked up an dog on the loose. The Animal Control Officer made contact with the caller and accepted the dog into their possession.

Due to PAWS of Anderson currently not accepting dogs, the dog was taken to a private citizen to foster the dog until it could be taken to PAWS or the owner located.

A spokesperson from PAWS says the dog was not brought to their facility.

Officials said the dog’s age is unknown but appeared to be malnourished. The dog was provided food, water, and shelter.

According to animal control, the dog escaped from the foster and is now missing. Staff searched for the dog all day Monday, May 8, but saw no sign of the dog.

The dog’s owner, Nancy Lee, said the dog’s name is Minnie. She is elderly and emaciated-looking due to her age. She also has kidney failure.

“We are incredibly sorry for the unforeseeable outcome of this situation and hope the dog is found,” said animal control.

Town officials started an investigation into this incident.

