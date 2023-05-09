Asheville police investigating two Sunday morning shootings

By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating two separate shooting in which two homes were hit early Sunday morning.

According to the department, the first incident took place near the 35 block of Huffman Road shortly after 3 a.m. on May 7. A resident told officers that she woke up to find damage from several bullet holes inside the unit and a unit above. Both units were occupied at the time of in the incident. Investigators suspect this to be a drive-by shooting.

Police said the second incident happened shortly after, around 4:19 a.m., at an apartment complex located on Future Drive. Upon arrival, officers found property damage to the outside of the complex and to the inside of an apartment that was occupied at the time of the incident.

Surveillance footage captured three unknown suspects in pants and hoodies shooting into an apartment, then fleeing the area on foot toward Tunnel Road.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

