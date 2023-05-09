Being bearwise, how to protect yourself if you see a bear

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Springtime brings the bears, and South Carolina Park Ranger Tim Lee says they’re only looking for one thing.

“Their primary goal is to eat and get as much fat on as they can, going into the winter”, said Lee. “Black bears are primarily omnivores so they eat mostly insects, nuts, and fruit. A very limited amount of their diet is meat. They will eat things that are dead already, but very very little of their diet consists of an animal that was once alive.”

At Jones Gap State Park in Marietta, campsites are spread throughout Lee said if you’re not careful, you could bring a bear right to you. He tells Fox Carolina you can use two methods to secure your food. Hang it, or use bear canisters.

“You put your food in there you close it up and the bears can’t get into it. They might still be curious and roll it away or take it away somewhere but they can’t get into it.”

If whether you’re out camping or at your home, if you see a bear you never want to run. You want to get as big as you can and make a lot of noise.

DNR also gives tips on how to keep bears away.

