Carolina Panthers announce opponents for 2023 season

Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) celebrates his touchdown against the Seattle...
Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) celebrates his touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)(Caean Couto | AP)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Carolina Panthers are releasing the team’s schedule for the 2023 season on Thursday, but they’ve already announced who they’ll be playing.

In a post on social media, the Panthers showed the teams they will be facing in the upcoming season.

The Panthers’ 2023 home schedule will include matchups against the Atlanta Falcons, the New Orleans Saints, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Green Bay Packers, the Minnesota Vikings, the Houston Texans, the Indianapolis Colts and the Dallas Cowboys.

On the road, the Panthers will be taking on the Atlanta Falcons, the Chicago Bears, the Detroit Lions, the Jacksonville Jaguars, the New Orleans Saints, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Tennessee Titans, the Seattle Seahawks and the Miami Dolphins.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic earthquake graphic.
Overnight earthquake reported in Georgia
Man faces charges in 'intentional crash' in Greenwood
Man facing murder charges after ‘intentional’ crash in Greenwood
18-year-old found dead at apartment complex in Simpsonville
Police investigating after 18-year-old woman found dead at apartment
Line of storms moves south between 4 PM and 10 PM
Storms possible late Sunday, big warm up
Deputies conduct search
Deputies searching for suspects following traffic stop in Greenville Co.

Latest News

South Carolina's Aliyah Boston, right, poses for a photo with commissioner Cathy Engelbert...
Aliyah Boston expected to make WNBA debut on Sunday
A general view of Bank of America Stadium during an NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles...
Charlotte in talks to fund stadium project, but can they feasibly afford it?
Miracle league
How one Upstate league is inspiring both athletes and families
Miracle League
Carolina Miracle League provides opportunities for local athletes