Deputies discover woman’s post office package contained 8 pounds of meth

Cherokee County deputies arrested Stacy Bentley, 51, after discovering her package contained...
Cherokee County deputies arrested Stacy Bentley, 51, after discovering her package contained eight pounds of meth on Friday, May 5, 2023.(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman leaving the post office after discovering she had a package that contained eight pounds of methamphetamine.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies detained the woman leaving the Blacksburg Post Office located at 202 W. Pine Street on Friday, May 5, at around 2:30 p.m.

Deputies said the package contained methamphetamine wrapped in bundles and covered with mustard to mask the smell and avoid detection by canines.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the woman as 51-year-old Stacy Susanne Bentley.

She was arrested on trafficking methamphetamine 400 grams or more charges and remains booked at the Cherokee County Detention Center after her bond was denied.

The Sheriff’s Office said this is an ongoing investigation and more arrests are expected later.

