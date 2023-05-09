Fountain Inn Police Chief announces retirement after 31 years

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Fountain Inn Police Department announced that Police Chief Michael Hamilton is retiring later this year after a 31-year career with the department.

Officials said Hamilton began his career as a patrol officer in 1992 and became Police Chief in 2019.

“It has been a great honor and privilege to serve a career as a police officer for the City of Fountain Inn,” Hamilton said. “It was a dream come true when I became a police officer in 1992, and how thankful I am to have lived out that dream protecting and serving the Fountain Inn community. I am forever grateful to the City of Fountain Inn and the community for the opportunity to serve others.”

According to officials, Hamilton also began the department’s South Carolina Law Enforcement Accreditation (SCLEA) process through the official South Carolina state accrediting body. Officials explained that this accreditation involves the department voluntarily adopting professional standards and analysis to monitor the department’s operations. They added that the department is expected to receive the accreditation in June 2023.

“Chief Hamilton has been a great leader for our Police Department from his first day as an officer to his tenure as Chief,” said GP Mcleer, Mayor of Fountain Inn. “He has helped us navigate challenges and opportunities over the years. He is retiring, leaving a legacy of humble leadership, care, and compassion for the community and a better-prepared police department. It has been an honor to work with someone with the level of integrity, thoughtfulness, and passion as Chief Michael Hamilton possesses. I am happy for him to have the opportunity to retire to spend time with his family and pursue his next chapter.”

Hamilton will be stepping down as Police Chief on July 31, according to the department.

