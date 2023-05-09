Gamecock mascot goes viral after revealing identity in graduation celebration

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina recently held some of its spring graduation ceremonies, and one graduate stuck out among the rest.

In a video shared on social media, the University showed the former “Cocky” mascot wearing the recognizable shoes from the costume while celebrating.

The school said Sarah Sylvester graduated with a biomedical engineering degree while spending the last two years hyping up crowds as the beloved mascot.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic earthquake graphic.
Overnight earthquake reported in Georgia
Family of Genesys Rice at the bond hearing for the man charged in connection with her death.
Family of Simpsonville woman confronts murder suspect in bond court
Man faces charges in 'intentional crash' in Greenwood
Man facing murder charges after ‘intentional’ crash in Greenwood
Gloria Satterfield
Murdaugh lying about lying in housekeeper’s death, attorney says
Missing Micro Bully, Legacy.
Owner offering reward after dog stolen during Greenville house burglary

Latest News

Family of Genesys Rice at the bond hearing for the man charged in connection with her death.
Family of Simpsonville woman confronts murder suspect in bond court
Download the free First Alert Weather app
Download the FOX Carolina First Alert Weather app!
Generic School Bus
Greenwood school district releases statement following student’s death
File Graphic
Man charged with attempted sexual exploitation of a minor
Middle school student honored for saving father's life
Middle school student honored for saving father's life