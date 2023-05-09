Greenwood school district releases statement following student’s death

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood School District 52 announced that schools will have a half day this Friday after a student passed away over the weekend.

District officials confirmed 13-year-old Carson McDonald, who passed away following a crash on April 30, was a student at Edgewood Middle School.

“We were deeply saddened by the passing of an Edgewood Middle School student last week,” Superintendent Beth Taylor stated, “Our thoughts and prayers will continue to be with the family in the difficult days ahead. Our district has been communicating with the family to provide support and assistance moving forward. We determined that it would be best to adjust our dismissal schedule on Friday due to the time and location of visitation and funeral.”

According to officials, on May 12, 2023, Ninety Six Primary and Ninety Six Elementary School will dismiss at 11:00 a.m., and Edgewood Middle and Ninety Six High School at 11:30 a.m.

