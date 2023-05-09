Éleos after-school program expanding to double the number of kids served in Nicholtown

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville nonprofit is creating opportunities for middle and high school kids in Nicholtown. For years,the ministry’s growth had been held back by its size but pretty soon that will change.

“At first, I didn’t know people, but I asked them to be friends, we got along,” said middle schooler Faith Hood.

Hood joined the Éleos Ministry last year. Spending time with her mentor is her favorite part.

“Zoey she’s funny, makes us laugh a lot she’s loveable,” she said.

The ministry serves Greenville’s historic Nicholtown. It was the community that drew Cameron and Joy Hill to the neighborhood several years ago.

“Well, both of us in college actually felt called to be a part of neighborhoods that had experienced historic, economic and social injustice,” said Cameron Hill the Éleos, co-founder.

They started Éleos in 2013.

“Folks told us that, you know, we have programs for elementary and younger age kids, but it’s the middle and high school students that need something,” said Joy Hill, the co-founder of Éleos.

The after-school program provides open gym basketball play, mentorship, tutoring, and new experiences to dozens of kids at no cost. The last two years they ran out of space to grow.

“A student would graduate or maybe move away then we would have an opening come available and we’d be able to invite a student in, but the waitlist has been growing and growing,” he said.

There are also 29 more Habitat for Humanity homes under construction in the neighborhood.

“Almost every home, except maybe one, has middle or high school students moving in,” she said.

Soon, they’ll be relocating to a new space with four times the room and double the number of students in the program.

“Having more space allows us to actually do a lot of things that we’ve wanted to do, but haven’t been able to do, because we just didn’t have the space or the facilities for it. So dance classes or workout classes and things like that,” he said.

They raised $200,000 in just three weeks for renovation costs.

“We’re looking to expand our program to create that space for all those students who are interested in joining,” he said.

To learn more about Éleos, get involved or donate, visit their website.

