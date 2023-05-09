Man charged with attempted sexual exploitation of a minor

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson (SCAG) announced the arrest of a man connected to the attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to SCAG, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Mount Pleasant Police Department arrested 28-year-old Dylan McCollam on May 4 on two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor. He also charged with one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and five counts of attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under age 18.

Officials said investigators state McCollam solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex and encouraged them to produce child sexual abuse material, and sent sexually explicit images to a person he believed to be a minor.

