Man charged with attempted sexual exploitation of a minor

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson (SCAG) announced the arrest of a man connected to the attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to SCAG, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Mount Pleasant Police Department arrested 28-year-old Dylan McCollam on May 4 on two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor. He also charged with one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and five counts of attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under age 18.

Officials said investigators state McCollam solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex and encouraged them to produce child sexual abuse material, and sent sexually explicit images to a person he believed to be a minor.

