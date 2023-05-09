NCDOT: Multiple agencies responding to serous crash on I-26 in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said multiple agencies are responding to a “serious crash” on the interstate in Henderson County.

Officials said the crash took place on I-26 near Asheville Highway at exit 44 heading east. As of 9:40 a.m. the road is closed in this area.

Detours:

Drivers are encouraged to take exit 40 and take a left.

Continue on NC 280 east (Airport Road) for 1.9 miles to US 25 south and take a right.

Continue on US 25 south for 10.9 miles to North Church Street and make a slight left.

Continue on North Church Street for 1 mile to US 176 east and take a left.

Continue on US-176 east for 2.1 miles to Upward Road and take a left.

Drivers will then continue east on Upward Road for 1.2 miles to re-access I-26.

