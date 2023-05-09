Officers investigating after post office in Wellford vandalized
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WELLFORD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Wellford City Police Department said officers are investigating after the Startext post office was vandalized on Friday night.
Officers said several boxes were damaged during the incident.
According to officers, they are still investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wellford Police Department.
