Sen. Tim Scott speaks at Republican club breakfast event in Greenville

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Senator Tim Scott announced he will speak at the Fourth District Republican Club breakfast in Greenville on Friday.

During the breakfast, he will join local conservative radio host, Joey Hudson for a live interview.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be back in Greenville with South Carolinians working tirelessly to save our country,” said Tim Scott said in a release. “Americans are desperate for new leadership that will protect what makes our nation exceptional, create opportunity, and restore hope.”

The breakfast will be held at the Commerce Club located at 55 Beattle Place Floor 17 at 8 a.m. on Friday, May 12.

If anyone is interested in attending the breakfast, contact 4thdistrictchair@scgop.com.

