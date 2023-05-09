Student taken to hospital following school bus crash in Buncombe Co.

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating after a school bus crash on Monday afternoon near Azalea Road.

Officers said they responded to the crash after someone reported it at around 2:56 p.m.

According to officers, the crash involved a Buncombe County School bus carrying multiple students. However, only minor injuries were reported following the incident. They added that one student was taken to the hospital with minor injuries out of an abundance of caution.

Officials didn’t release any other information about this situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.