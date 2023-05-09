Teens charged in Richland County park mass shooting won’t be tried as adults

Nearly a dozen people, including teenagers, injured after shooting at Richland County park
Nearly a dozen people, including teenagers, injured after shooting at Richland County park(WIS News 10)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) gave new information on the charges against two teens in the mass shooting at Meadowlake Park.

RCSD said two 16-year-olds will face 11 counts of attempted murder, possession of stolen weapon, possession of handgun under 18, possession of weapon during a violent crime, and possession of weapon with obliterated serial number.

They won’t be tried as adults, RCSD added.

The names of the two boys, who are brothers, will not be made public at this time.

The shooting happened the early morning of April 29 where 11 people ages 16 to 20 were hurt.

Deputies said nine of the victims were shot, including two 11th-grade boys and one 12th-grade girl who attend W.J. Keenan High School, while a 12th-grade girl who attends C.A. Johnson High School was hurt after being hit by a car.

Sheriff Leon Lott said he believed all of the victims will survive.

Lott called the gathering a “flash party” that was trespassing at Meadowlake Park, which was closed at the time of the shooting.

Lott said multiple people wearing masks at the park shot into the crowd and he believed most of the suspects are from the Richland County area.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic earthquake graphic.
Overnight earthquake reported in Georgia
Man faces charges in 'intentional crash' in Greenwood
Man facing murder charges after ‘intentional’ crash in Greenwood
18-year-old found dead at apartment complex in Simpsonville
Police arrest murder suspect after 18-year-old found dead at apartment
Gloria Satterfield
Murdaugh lying about lying in housekeeper’s death, attorney says
Missing Micro Bully, Legacy.
Owner offering reward after dog stolen during Greenville house burglary

Latest News

Coyote and Wolf Pups playing together in green field.
Coyote sightings on the rise in NC
First youth poet Laureate
Greenville's first Youth Poet Laureate
Children's Museum thanking mothers and teachers this week
Children's Museum thanking mothers and teachers this week
Jonathan A. Wyles
DA: SC man accused of grooming teen pled guilty to statutory rape