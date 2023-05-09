UGA Bulldogs decline invite to White House due to scheduling conflict

The UGA Athletic Association says “We are appreciative of the invitation and look forward to other opportunities for Georgia teams moving forward.”
The celebration on the field at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles after the Georgia Bulldogs won the...
The celebration on the field at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles after the Georgia Bulldogs won the 2023 National Championship.(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The University of Georgia football team has declined an invitation from the White House to celebrate the team winning consecutive NCAA championships, UGA Athletic Association officials told Atlanta News First.

Several UGA players were recently drafted and have been added to rosters around the NFL, including former UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett and Jalen Carter.

RELATED: NFL DRAFT: Every Georgia player taken in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Dawgs dominated the Horned Frogs 65-7 at So-Fi Stadium in the metro Los Angeles area in January 2023 and became the first team to win consecutive national championships since Alabama did during the 2011 and 2012 seasons.

The UGA football team has also experienced adversity and off-the-field issues as well.

Several UGA football players have been arrested since the team celebrated winning back-to-back NCAA championships. In late February, Jamon Dumas-Johnson was arrested and charged with reckless driving and street racing. Jan. 23, Georgia transfer wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested in Athens after a domestic violence incident. He was charged with misdemeanor family battery and felony false imprisonment.

And on Jan. 29, former standout quarterback Bennett was arrested in Dallas, Texas, and charged with public intoxication.

In March, Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter turned himself in at Athens-Clarke County Jail after being wanted for misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and street racing in connection to a deadly crash in Athens on Jan. 15.

University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy were both killed in the crash only hours after UGA’s national football championship parade in Athens after winning back-to-back titles.

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Genesys Rice at the bond hearing for the man charged in connection with her death.
Family of Simpsonville woman confronts murder suspect in bond court
Gamecock Mascot
Gamecock mascot goes viral after revealing identity in graduation celebration
Well-known Georgia doctor dies following plane crash, practice confirms
Well known Georgia doctor dies following plane crash, practice confirms
Gloria Satterfield
Murdaugh lying about lying in housekeeper’s death, attorney says
This photo posted to a GoFundMe page shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson. Samantha was killed...
Groom recovering at home after SC crash that killed bride, mom says

Latest News

Traffic lights destroyed by storm impacting traffic in Mauldin
Traffic lights destroyed by storm impacting traffic in Mauldin
Helpful tips to start your garden
Ask a master gardener: Live Q&A with Kelly Toadvine on garden care
Spa day ideas for Mother's Day
Spa day ideas for Mother's Day
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office honored Deputy Austin Aldridge on Monday, Nov. 14.
Gold tournament renamed to honor legacy of Upstate deputy
Jeriod Price is considered armed and dangerous, authorities said in the joint release.
Authorities increase reward for Jeriod Price to $30K, say he’s considered armed and dangerous