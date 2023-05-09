Well known Georgia doctor dies following plane crash, practice confirms

COMMERCE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Meadows Surgical Arts announced that Dr. Lionel Meadows passed away over the weekend following a plane crash.

The practice said Meadows was traveling alone over the weekend to visit family when his small plane went down during a storm on May 7, 2023. They added that the exact details of the crash are still unclear.

The practice announced the news in a statement posted to social media Monday night.

Meadows Surgical Arts’ website states that Meadows practiced as an OBGYN in Toccoa, Georgia, for over a decade before specializing in cosmetic surgery.

This story is developing as officials release details about the crash. We will update this story as we learn more.

