Well known Georgia doctor dies following plane crash, practice confirms

Two people were injured in a plane crash in a wooded area in Alexander County.
Two people were injured in a plane crash in a wooded area in Alexander County.(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMMERCE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Meadows Surgical Arts announced that Dr. Lionel Meadows passed away over the weekend following a plane crash.

The practice said Meadows was traveling alone over the weekend to visit family when his small plane went down during a storm on May 7, 2023. They added that the exact details of the crash are still unclear.

The practice announced the news in a statement posted to social media Monday night.

Meadows Surgical Arts’ website states that Meadows practiced as an OBGYN in Toccoa, Georgia, for over a decade before specializing in cosmetic surgery.

This story is developing as officials release details about the crash. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic earthquake graphic.
Overnight earthquake reported in Georgia
Man faces charges in 'intentional crash' in Greenwood
Man facing murder charges after ‘intentional’ crash in Greenwood
18-year-old found dead at apartment complex in Simpsonville
Police investigating after 18-year-old woman found dead at apartment
Line of storms moves south between 4 PM and 10 PM
Storms possible late Sunday, big warm up
Deputies conduct search
Deputies searching for suspects following traffic stop in Greenville Co.

Latest News

Author Jason Reynolds addresses book ban
Author Jason Reynolds addresses book ban
Student honored for saving his father's life
Student honored for saving his father's life
Alexis Ware still missing after more than a year
Alexis Ware still missing after more than a year
Éleos after-school program expanding to double the number of kids served in Nicholtown
Éleos after-school program expanding to double the number of kids served in Nicholtown