1 injured following small plane crash in Anderson County

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after a small plane crashed near Honea Path on Tuesday.

Deputies said the crash happened near Barkers Creek Road at around 5:00 p.m.

According to deputies, the pilot had minor injuries following the crash and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. They added that the road was temporarily shut down but has since reopened.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the crash. We will update this story as we learn more.

