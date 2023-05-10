3 arrested after deputies find about 1100 fentanyl pills, other drugs in Gaffney home

Cherokee County deputies arrested Phaedra Hall, 47, Kaleb Hall, 23, and Kevin Davis ,40, people after finding multiple drugs in a house on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people after finding multiple drugs in a house on Tuesday evening.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant at a house on Sycamore Street on Tuesday at around 5: 30 p.m. and found about 1100 fentanyl pills, 43 grams of methamphetamine and 106 grams of marijuana. Deputies said they also found one set of silver digital scales.

Deputies then arrested the occupants of the home 23-year-old Kaleb Shane Hall, 47-year-old Phaedra Joanne Hall and 40-year-old Kevin Dean Davis on multiple drug charges.

All three were charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl pills and possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine or cocaine first offense.

Once they arrived at the Cherokee County Detention Center, an additional 1.81 grams of methamphetamine was found on Phaedra Hall resulting in a furnish/possession of methamphetamine contraband charge.

