3 arrested after deputies find about 1100 fentanyl pills, other drugs in Gaffney home

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people after finding multiple drugs in a house on Tuesday evening.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant at a house on Sycamore Street on Tuesday at around 5: 30 p.m. and found about 1100 fentanyl pills, 43 grams of methamphetamine and 106 grams of marijuana. Deputies said they also found one set of silver digital scales.

Cherokee County deputies arrested three people after finding multiple drugs in a house on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies then arrested the occupants of the home 23-year-old Kaleb Shane Hall, 47-year-old Phaedra Joanne Hall and 40-year-old Kevin Dean Davis on multiple drug charges.

All three were charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl pills and possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine or cocaine first offense.

Once they arrived at the Cherokee County Detention Center, an additional 1.81 grams of methamphetamine was found on Phaedra Hall resulting in a furnish/possession of methamphetamine contraband charge.

