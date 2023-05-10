Authorities increase reward for Jeriod Price to $30K, say he’s considered armed and dangerous

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - State and local authorities have increased the reward for information leading to the arrest for Jeriod Price to $30,000. Price who was ordered to be put back in custody by South Carolina Supreme Court on April 26.

Price, 43, was convicted of murder in 2003 and sentenced to 35 years in prison. In December, Judge Casey Manning ordered Price to be released after Price’s defense attorney Todd Rutherford and the Fifth Solicitor Byron Gipson reached an agreement over Price’s alleged actions helping the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

The state supreme court vacated the order and instructed law enforcement to bring Price back into custody immediately. At this point, Price is considered a fugitive of justice because he has not turned himself back in, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said.

The department of corrections, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are offering a $30,000 reward for “information that leads to the capture and return to prison of Jeriod John Price,” according to a media release sent on Wednesday morning.

Wednesday’s award is six times higher than what was previously offered by the sheriff’s department on April 27.

Price is considered armed and dangerous, authorities said in the joint release.

Officials urge anyone with information about where Price is to call the state law enforcement at 866-472-8477.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

