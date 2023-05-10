Court: Lawyers managing Murdaugh’s assets can’t act for him in federal lawsuit

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.(SC Dept. of Corrections)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A court ruled on Tuesday that the lawyers who are overseeing Alex Murdaugh’s assets cannot act on his behalf in a federal fraud lawsuit he faces.

Nautilus Insurance Company is suing Murdaugh and others after a $4.3 million settlement was paid out for the death of housekeeper Gloria Satterfield in 2018. Murdaugh is accused of stealing the money instead of giving it to Satterfield’s sons.

Attorneys Peter McCoy and John Lay have been appointed co-receivers to control Murdaugh’s money and property as he faces multiple lawsuits. They said in an earlier court filing they have not been able to meet with Murdaugh while he is incarcerated.

Murdaugh is serving two terms of life in prison for murdering his wife Maggie and youngest son Paul in 2021 at their Colleton County home. It is the same home where Satterfield suffered a severe head injury after falling down the front steps.

McCoy and Lay filed a motion to dismiss the federal lawsuit from Nautilus or have it handled by a state court instead.

Nautilus asked for the court to strike the motion to dismiss the case since it was filed by Murdaugh’s co-receivers. McCoy and Lay opposed the motion, but Murdaugh himself responded in support of it.

According to the new order filed Tuesday, Murdaugh argued that the co-receivers can make “appropriate motions as interested parties” but can’t act for him personally because “Murdaugh is a competent adult not under any conservatorship.”

U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel sided with Nautilus, finding that McCoy and Lay cannot appear, plead or respond to discovery for Murdaugh in the federal case.

For more coverage, visit Tangled Web: Lowcountry.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Genesys Rice at the bond hearing for the man charged in connection with her death.
Family of Simpsonville woman confronts murder suspect in bond court
Gamecock Mascot
Gamecock mascot goes viral after revealing identity in graduation celebration
Well-known Georgia doctor dies following plane crash, practice confirms
Well known Georgia doctor dies following plane crash, practice confirms
Gloria Satterfield
Murdaugh lying about lying in housekeeper’s death, attorney says
This photo posted to a GoFundMe page shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson. Samantha was killed...
Groom recovering at home after SC crash that killed bride, mom says

Latest News

Legal Lockdown: Latest on Idaho quadruple murder latest
Legal Lockdown: Latest on Idaho quadruple murder latest
Cherokee County deputies arrested Phaedra Hall, 47, Kaleb Hall, 23, and Kevin Davis ,40, people...
3 arrested after deputies find about 1100 fentanyl pills, other drugs in Gaffney home
Traffic lights destroyed by storm impacting traffic in Mauldin
Traffic lights destroyed by storm impacting traffic in Mauldin
Helpful tips to start your garden
Ask a master gardener: Live Q&A with Kelly Toadvine on garden care