Deputies searching for excavator reportedly stolen in Greenville

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers are investigating after an excavator was allegedly stolen from a construction site along Mauldin Road in Greenville.

Officers said the Bobcat Excavator Model E42 was reportedly taken sometime on May 6, 2023.

According to officers, they believe the suspect was driving a two-toned dark green and beige Ford from the 1990s. Officers added that the car’s back glass was shattered and damaged during the theft.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

