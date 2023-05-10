Drugs seized after deputies stop motorcycle in Anderson Co.

Caleb Hiott
Caleb Hiott(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ANDERSON CO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently taken into custody following a traffic stop in Anderson County.

Deputies said they pulled the motorcyclist over along Old Greenville Highway and Shadow Hills Drive.

According to deputies, they quickly discovered a glass pipe with methamphetamine, so they continued to search the vehicle. They added that during the search, they found over 14 grams of methamphetamine, 13 grams of cocaine, Oxycodone pills, Suboxone, clear baggies of Heroin and green bar pills.

The motorcyclist, Caleb Hiott, was taken into custody and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute schedule II and schedule IV drugs.

