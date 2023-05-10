Family files $40 million lawsuit in crash that killed UGA player, staffer

Devin Willock’s father filed the lawsuit against UGA, its staffers, Jalen Carter, an Athens strip club and others
Devin Willock (L) and Chandler (R)
Devin Willock (L) and Chandler (R)(Atlanta News First)
By Natasha Pollard and Lindsey Basye
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to legal documents Dave Willock, father of Devin Willock, has filed a lawsuit in the crash that killed Devin and UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy.

The lawsuit names the University of Georgia Athletic Association, multiple employees as well as LeCroy’s estate, Toppers International, Jalen Carter and multiple liability companies.

The family claims there was a lack of oversight by football team officials and employees.

The lawsuit sights that UGA had “negligent entrustment of a vehicle to Chandler LeCroy and the negligent hiring, supervision, training and retention of Chanlder LeCroy and other agents and employees of the association....”

Willock’s attorneys claim prospective football recruits were at the Athens strip club on the night of the crash and that LeCroy was served alcohol at UGA events while assigned to drive recruits and families around.

LeCroy’s blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit as she was traveling 104 miles per hour just before the crash, according to police records.

Willock’s family is asking for $40 million and attorney fees.

Atlanta News First is reaching out to the family as well as everyone named in the lawsuit for a response to this lawsuit.

Before the lawsuit was filed, the school was notified with the intent to sue and responded saying the family did not provide evidence to back up the statements.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Genesys Rice at the bond hearing for the man charged in connection with her death.
Family of Simpsonville woman confronts murder suspect in bond court
Gamecock Mascot
Gamecock mascot goes viral after revealing identity in graduation celebration
Well-known Georgia doctor dies following plane crash, practice confirms
Well known Georgia doctor dies following plane crash, practice confirms
Gloria Satterfield
Murdaugh lying about lying in housekeeper’s death, attorney says
This photo posted to a GoFundMe page shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson. Samantha was killed...
Groom recovering at home after SC crash that killed bride, mom says

Latest News

This photo released by the Delaware State Police on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, shows Reed Messer....
Former Greenville special ed teacher faces 20 rape charges in another state
An American Black Bear.
Staying safe as more black bears become active looking for food
Derek Coleman (left) and Enrico Mayes were arrested in connection with a road rage shooting on...
ROAD RAGE: 2 men charged with attempted murder after shooting at vehicle on I-85
Lakeisha Wilson and Keith Lewers talk over plans for the 5th Annual From Pain 2 Purpose...
Domestic violence, sex assault event to help survivors and abusers heal
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Court: Lawyers managing Murdaugh’s assets can’t act for him in federal lawsuit