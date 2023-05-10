Family offers reward after man shot, hit by cars in Hart County

HART COUNTY, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Hart County Sheriff’s Office announced that the family of a man reportedly killed in Hart County, GA, in 2022 is offering a reward for information regarding the situation.

Deputies said the victim, Delphonso Heard, was walking along Bowman Highway when he allegedly was shot and left in the roadway, where he was hit by multiple vehicles.

According to deputies, Heard’s family is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) involved in his death.

Anyone with information regarding the situation is asked to contact the Hart County Sheriff’s Office at 706-376-3114 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 706-376-3114.

