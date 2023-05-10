Family offers reward after man shot, hit by cars in Hart County

Deputies in GA investigating after man's body found on road
Deputies in GA investigating after man's body found on road
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HART COUNTY, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Hart County Sheriff’s Office announced that the family of a man reportedly killed in Hart County, GA, in 2022 is offering a reward for information regarding the situation.

Deputies said the victim, Delphonso Heard, was walking along Bowman Highway when he allegedly was shot and left in the roadway, where he was hit by multiple vehicles.

According to deputies, Heard’s family is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) involved in his death.

Anyone with information regarding the situation is asked to contact the Hart County Sheriff’s Office at 706-376-3114 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 706-376-3114.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gamecock Mascot
Gamecock mascot goes viral after revealing identity in graduation celebration
Family of Genesys Rice at the bond hearing for the man charged in connection with her death.
Family of Simpsonville woman confronts murder suspect in bond court
Well-known Georgia doctor dies following plane crash, practice confirms
Well known Georgia doctor dies following plane crash, practice confirms
Gloria Satterfield
Murdaugh lying about lying in housekeeper’s death, attorney says
This photo posted to a GoFundMe page shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson. Samantha was killed...
Groom recovering at home after SC crash that killed bride, mom says

Latest News

From Pain 2 Purpose aims to help victims of abuse
From Pain 2 Purpose aims to help victims of abuse
Bobcat allegedly stolen from Greenville construction site
Deputies searching for excavator reportedly stolen in Greenville
Devin Willock (L) and Chandler (R)
Family files $40 million lawsuit in crash that killed UGA player, staffer
Forest City Police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run incident that happened...
Police searching for woman involved in hit-and-run incident