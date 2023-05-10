Furman’s Slawson invited to NBA Combine

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Furman product Jalen Slawson has accepted an invitation to the NBA Combine.

According to Furman University, Slawson is the first Paladin to ever receive an invite to the NBA Combine. He will be one of 78 athletes expected to attend.

The league on Tuesday announced the list of players who will head to the Wintrust Arena in Chicago from May 15-21 to participate in various scrimmages and drills while interviewing with team personnel in hopes of boosting their stock in this year’s draft.

Incredibly proud of Jalen Slawson for being the FIRST player in Furman Hoops history to be invited to the NBA Combine 👏#AllDIN #BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/YrGenfNblN — Furman Basketball (@FurmanHoops) May 9, 2023

Slawson finished his career at Furman as the winningest player in program history, along with fellow fifth-year senior Mike Bothwell.

Slawson started 119 games of the 153 he played in at Furman. Having hit 535 field goals, along with 111 from three for a career total of 1,509 points. He also helped lead the Paladins to their first trip to the NCAA Tournament in 43 years where Furman also earned it’s second-ever win at the NCAA Tournament.

According to sources, Slawson has had several meetings with NBA teams. Some projections have him being drafted as early as the second round in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The NBA Combine is May 15-21 in Chicago. The NBA Draft is June 22nd.

Fellow South Carolina natives GG Jackson (South Carolina) and Noah Clowney (Alabama) have been invited to the Combine as well.

Here is the full list of invitees for the 2023 combine, sorted by last-name alphabetical order:

Trey Alexander (Creighton)

Amari Bailey (UCLA)

Emoni Bates (Eastern Michigan)

Reece Beekman (Virginia)

Anthony Black (Arkansas)

Adem Bona (UCLA)

Kobe Brown (Missouri)

Kobe Bufkin (Michigan)

Toumani Camara (Dayton)

Sidy Cissoko (G League Ignite)

Jaylen Clark (UCLA)

Noah Clowney (Alabama)

Ricky Council IV (Arkansas)

Gradey Dick (Kansas)

Nikola Djurisic (Mega [Serbia])

Zach Edey (Purdue)

Adam Flagler (Baylor)

Keyonte George (Baylor)

Mouhamed Gueye (Washington State)

Coleman Hawkins (Illinois)

Jordan Hawkins (Connecticut)

Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite)

Taylor Hendricks (UCF)

DaRon Holmes II (Dayton)

Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana)

Jett Howard (Michigan)

Andre Jackson Jr. (Connecticut)

GG Jackson II (South Carolina)

Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana)

Jaime Jaquez Jr. (UCLA)

Keyontae Johnson (Kansas State)

Colby Jones (Xavier)

Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton)

Arthur Kaluma (Creighton)

Mojave King (G League Ignite)

Maxwell Lewis (Pepperdine)

Dereck Lively II (Duke)

Chris Livingston (Kentucky)

Seth Lundy (Penn State)

Kevin McCullar (Kansas)

Mike Miles Jr. (TCU)

Brandon Miller (Alabama)

Jordan Miller (Miami)

Leonard Miller (G League Ignite)

Judah Mintz (Syracuse)

Dillon Mitchell (Texas)

Omari Moore (San Jose State)

Kris Murray (Iowa)

Grant Nelson (North Dakota State)

James Nnaji (Barcelona [Spain])

Julian Phillips (Tennessee)

Jalen Pickett (Penn State)

Brandin Podziemski (Santa Clara)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (Marquette)

Adama Sanogo (Connecticut)

Rayan Rupert (New Zealand Breakers [Oceania])

Marcus Sasser (Houston)

Brice Sensabaugh (Ohio State)

Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois)

Ben Sheppard (Belmont)

Jalen Slawson (Furman)

Nick Smith Jr. (Arkansas)

Terquavion Smith (North Carolina State)

Julian Strawther (Gonzaga)

Amen Thompson (Overtime Elite)

Ausar Thompson (Overtime Elite)

Drew Timme (Gonzaga)

Bobi Klintman (Wake Forest)

Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky)

Azuolas Tubelis (Arizona)

Tristan Vukcevic (Partizan [Serbia])

Jarace Walker (Houston)

Cason Wallace (Kentucky)

Jordan Walsh (Arkansas)

Dariq Whitehead (Duke)

Cam Whitmore (Villanova)

Jalen Wilson (Kansas)

Isaiah Wong (Miami)

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.