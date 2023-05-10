Gold tournament renamed to honor legacy of Upstate deputy

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office honored Deputy Austin Aldridge on Monday, Nov. 14.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office announced that a non-profit organization has renamed its annual golf tournament to honor one of their fallen deputies.

The non-profit organization Cops for a Cure has permanently renamed it the Austin Aldridge Memorial Golf Tournament. Deputy Austin Aldridge was killed in the line of duty in June 2022.

The non-profit will also start an annual scholarship in 2023 to award a deserving child of a first responder so that they can continue their education at the college of their choice. In 2022, the group was able to donate $15,000 to worthy first responders and organizations that support first responders and their families.

The tournament will be hosted by the Carolina Country Club on Monday, July 24.

For more information about the tournament, contact copsforacure@gmail.com.

