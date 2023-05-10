Greenville Police searching for stolen trailer that contains several Bibles

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers are searching for a trailer that was stolen which contained several Bibles on Friday.

Police said the trailer was stolen from 745 Wade Hampton Blvd and belonged to Scriptura Bibles.

According to police, the trailer had several Bibles and other miscellaneous items inside.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of the trailer, call 864-23-CRIME.

