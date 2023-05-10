Minor charged after stolen guns seized in Asheville

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a suspect under the age of 18 was recently charged after officers seized multiple guns near the downtown area.

Officers said they were conducting traffic enforcement efforts near Patton Avenue Wednesday morning when they encountered the minor and took them into custody.

According to officers, while taking the minor into custody, officers discovered they had three guns with them. They added that two of them had been reported stolen previously.

Officers stated that with the help of the Department of Juvenile Justice, the minor was charged with, Possession of Stolen Firearm, Possession of Firearm by Minor, Carrying Concealed Weapon and Resist, Delay, or Obstruct.

Anyone with information regarding illegal gun activity is encouraged to send an anonymous tip to officers by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD smartphone application.

