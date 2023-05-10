Police: DNA leads to man’s arrest for breaking into firefighters’ home on Christmas

Travis Szydelko, 34, was arrested in connection with a Glendale home burglary in December 2022.
Travis Szydelko, 34, was arrested in connection with a Glendale home burglary in December 2022.(Glendale Police Department)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Police in Arizona say a man has been arrested for breaking into a firefighters’ house over Christmas weekend last year.

According to Glendale police, it took detectives about five months to complete their investigation with forensic and DNA evidence connecting 34-year-old Travis Szydelko to the burglary.

Authorities said more than $10,000 in personal belongings were taken from a home where two Phoenix firefighters lived.

Police said they found Szydelko living in the same neighborhood as the firefighters. They conducted a search warrant at his property and found several of the first responders’ belongings.

The firefighters, Jake Walshire and Jacob Normali, said in December that they had come home to find someone had ransacked their house on Christmas Eve.

“My safe was on the ground and they had cut through the top with a grinder or some sort of circular saw,” Walshire said.

The two roommates said they felt a little uneasy after the incident as the burglar got away with more than just cash.

“They took all of the firearms and ammunition,” Walshire said. “We both also had a lot of cash, some heirlooms and stuff from grandparents taken.”

Szydelko is facing charges that include burglary, criminal damage and misconduct involving weapons.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gamecock Mascot
Gamecock mascot goes viral after revealing identity in graduation celebration
Family of Genesys Rice at the bond hearing for the man charged in connection with her death.
Family of Simpsonville woman confronts murder suspect in bond court
Well-known Georgia doctor dies following plane crash, practice confirms
Well known Georgia doctor dies following plane crash, practice confirms
Gloria Satterfield
Murdaugh lying about lying in housekeeper’s death, attorney says
This photo posted to a GoFundMe page shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson. Samantha was killed...
Groom recovering at home after SC crash that killed bride, mom says

Latest News

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in...
California’s Feinstein returns to Senate after monthslong absence
Migrants cross the Rio Bravo into the United States from Matamoros, Mexico, Tuesday, May 9,...
US to limit asylum at Mexico border, open 100 migration hubs
Hundreds of U.S. troops are heading to the southern border ahead of an expected migrant surge
Texas border crisis: U.S troops, more migrants arrive
Deputies in GA investigating after man's body found on road
Family offers reward after man shot, hit by cars in Hart County
'Beetlejuice 2' announced with Michael Keaton, Tim Burton returning