Police searching for woman involved in hit-and-run incident
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department is searching for the driver following a hit-and-run incident that happened Wednesday morning.
According to police, the incident happened at around 9:50 a.m. at a Speedway gas station.
Police said the suspect is a woman with blonde hair, driving a tan 2000s model Jeep Grand Cherokee.
If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, call police at 828-245-5555.
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.