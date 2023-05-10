Police searching for woman involved in hit-and-run incident

FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department is searching for the driver following a hit-and-run incident that happened Wednesday morning.

According to police, the incident happened at around 9:50 a.m. at a Speedway gas station.

Police said the suspect is a woman with blonde hair, driving a tan 2000s model Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Forest City Police are searching for a driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident that happened Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Forest City Police)

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, call police at 828-245-5555.

