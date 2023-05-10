Police searching for woman involved in hit-and-run incident

Forest City Police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run incident that happened...
Forest City Police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run incident that happened Wednesday, May 10, 2023.(Forest City Police)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department is searching for the driver following a hit-and-run incident that happened Wednesday morning.

According to police, the incident happened at around 9:50 a.m. at a Speedway gas station.

Police said the suspect is a woman with blonde hair, driving a tan 2000s model Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Forest City Police are searching for a driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident...
Forest City Police are searching for a driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident that happened Wednesday, May 10, 2023.(Forest City Police)

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, call police at 828-245-5555.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Genesys Rice at the bond hearing for the man charged in connection with her death.
Family of Simpsonville woman confronts murder suspect in bond court
Gamecock Mascot
Gamecock mascot goes viral after revealing identity in graduation celebration
Well-known Georgia doctor dies following plane crash, practice confirms
Well known Georgia doctor dies following plane crash, practice confirms
Gloria Satterfield
Murdaugh lying about lying in housekeeper’s death, attorney says
This photo posted to a GoFundMe page shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson. Samantha was killed...
Groom recovering at home after SC crash that killed bride, mom says

Latest News

This photo released by the Delaware State Police on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, shows Reed Messer....
Former Greenville special ed teacher faces 20 rape charges in another state
An American Black Bear.
Staying safe as more black bears become active looking for food
Derek Coleman (left) and Enrico Mayes were arrested in connection with a road rage shooting on...
ROAD RAGE: 2 men charged with attempted murder after shooting at vehicle on I-85
Lakeisha Wilson and Keith Lewers talk over plans for the 5th Annual From Pain 2 Purpose...
Domestic violence, sex assault event to help survivors and abusers heal