‘Prepare for liftoff!’: New music festival coming to Upstate

Voyage Music Fest
Voyage Music Fest(Voyage Music Fest)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new two-day festival is launching in the Upstate in September and it’s expected to take you on a journey.

Voyage Music Fest is a new two-day festival featuring some of music’s biggest names at CCNB Amphitheatre in Simpsonville Sept. 29 and Sept. 30.

Braxton Wilson, founder of Voyage Music Fest and co-owner of Greenville Country Music Fest, said they are bringing a lot of elements from Freedom Weekend Aloft, a former Upstate favorite.

Festival-goers will be able to enjoy multiple stages, silent disco, a Ferris wheel, food trucks, arts and crafts vendors and even hot air balloons.

The festival’s artist lineup is expected to be released Thursday at 8 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 29 will run from 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 30 will start at 3 p.m. and end at 11 p.m.

Presale tickets go on sale next week and general public tickets go on sale Friday, May 19.

Fore more information on Voyage Music Fest, click here.

