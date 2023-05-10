ROAD RAGE: 2 men charged with attempted murder after shooting at vehicle on I-85

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said two men were arrested following reports of a hit-and-run and road rage incident that happened on I-85 on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff’ Office, deputies were called to a scene at around 1:30 p.m. that involved a blue Toyota 4Runner, with Florida tags and a silver or gray Nissan with Virginia tags.

Once on scene, deputies observed damage to the back window and a tire that appeared to be caused by bullets.

According to deputies, the driver of the Nissan reportedly swerved in front of the 4Runner along I-85 south, causing the driver of the 4Runner to move to the shoulder of I-85. The male driver and female passenger reportedly remained inside the 4Runner, deputies said.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Nissan stopped in front of the 4Runner and the occupants, 42-year-old Derek Lydell Coleman and 45-year-old Enrico Natfonza Mayes, got of the vehicle and approached the 4Runner.

At this time, the driver of the 4Runner drove back towards I-85 and drove up the exit ramp onto Highway 11 traveling north, which is Exit 1 near the South Carolina/Georgia state line and the Nissan followed starting a chase.

According to deputies, as they were getting back onto I-85 south, the 4Runner was hit by bullets that were being fired by occupants in the Nissan, deputies said.

Once they were back on I-85, the 4Runner made its way to the Welcome Center on I-85 in Georgia, deputies said.

According to information released by the Georgia State Patrol, the Nissan was found on Georgia Highway 77 and Coleman and Mayes were arrested and taken to the Hart County, Georgia jail.

During an investigation, Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland said his investigators found weapons, drugs and cash in the vehicle.

“My lead investigators, Chris Carroll, obtained a search warrant we recovered oxycodone, and other drugs out of the car. We got a large amount of money out of the car, and two automatic weapons out of the car. So those two are in our jail this morning,” Cleveland said.

According to Hart County deputies, the suspect’s vehicle was hit by two bullets: one that hit the rear left tire and one that lodged in the rear center headrest after shattering the rear windshield. They said troopers also found on the front driver’s side of the 4Runner a bullet hole that appeared to be fired from the driver’s side of the Nissan.

“We have them on drug charges, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, marijuana charge, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime,” the Sheriff said. “Oconee County, SC is where the shooting took place. It was apparently a case of road rage and they (two suspects) opened up fire on them.”

Both are charged with two counts of attempted murder, one count of possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime and one count of malicious injury to personal property.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.