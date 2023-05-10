Spartanburg County moving forward with plans for next Penny Tax

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County leaders are working to put another penny tax referendum on the ballot in November. The current tax has been used for government buildings but this new tax will be all about roads.

The county is making progress, they have generated a list of potential roads the penny tax revenue will go towards. leaders say this tax is the best option to fix roads and it also may be the only option.

Spartanburg’s current penny tax, which was approved by voters back in 2017, expires next spring. That tax paid for the new courthouse, future county-city joint complex and other buildings. It generated more than $200 million. The new tax council is planning, will be dedicated to roads, bridges and infrastructure only. Councilman Manning Lynch says--- that kind of money is exactly what’s needed.

“It’s just a lot of money that the one cent sales tax would generate that we can apply to roads and the truth is, we really don’t have a plan B,” said Councilman Lynch.

They just need to figure out which roads deserve the money. They’re looking at both state and county owned roads. The special commission appointed by council will review the list and create the resolution for the ballot. That must be done by August 15th.

“It’s not an additional penny to what we’re collecting now, what we have now will come off and this will be a new penny that goes on,” said Lynch.

The county is required to tell you specific road projects and dollar amounts, so you’ll know exactly what you’re voting for come November.

