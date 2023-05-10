Spartanburg Police Department hosts voluntary gun buyback for residents

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Spartanburg announced that the Spartanburg Police is holding a voluntary gun buyback program on May 13, 2023.

Officials said the buyback will happen from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at City Hall, located at 145 W Broad Street.

According to officials, participants will receive $100 in gift cards for handguns and $150 in gift cards for high-powered weapons. They added that weapons not functioning will also be accepted.

