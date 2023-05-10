Storms bring hail and damage to Greenville County area

Tree falls on Simpsonville house
Tree falls on Simpsonville house(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Storms moved through the Upstate Tuesday night and impacted areas across Greenville County.

Many residents reported seeing hail late in the afternoon, around 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Hail during storm in Greenville County
Hail during storm in Greenville County(Viewer submission)

Reports showed that hail up to 2 inches long, or the size of a hen egg, fell during the storm. Today was the first time since April 2020 that hail that size has fallen in the area.

FOX Carolina Chief Meteorologist Kendra Kent explained that heat was a big factor in today’s storms. A cold front arrived, allowing the heat to rise rapidly and form storm clouds. The updrafts developed from the hot, rising air rose so high that they tapped into the cold air and helped form the hail stones.

Tuesday’s storms also reportedly caused damage in parts of Greenville County.

The Simpsonville Fire Department said crews responded to Dalewood Drive after a tree fell on a home.

The homeowners told us they were sitting in their sunroom when the tree came through the room, and a large limb landed between them. Thankfully, no major injuries were reported following the incident. However, the house did sustain damage.

